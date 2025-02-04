Elon Musk agreed to see humanoid robots and drones everywhere in the next 10-20 years. The tech billionaire, known for developing the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot, responded to a post on his X platform that said that in the next two decades, there would be delivery drones flying overhead, robot janitors, baristas, grocery store employees and housekeepers - all will be humanoid robot. The user said it would look normal at that time like smartphones do today. Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services Now Available on 500 Planes, Up from 430 Planes Globally.

Elon Musk Said, "True" on Humanoid Robot Availability in Future

