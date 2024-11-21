Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will soon reveal their progress. X Daily News (@xDaily) on 21 November 2024 revealed that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are teaming up for a unique initiative. The duo plans to launch an X Spaces podcast to share updates about DOGE's progress. The upcoming podcast is expected to give its listeners a closer look at the department’s activities, achievements, and vision for the future. Grok New Feature Update: AI Chatbot Now Suggests Ideas To Generate Image on Web, Elon Musk Says ‘Coming Soon to iPhone & Android’.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Planning To Launch X Spaces Podcast

NEWS: Elon and Vivek are planning to launch a X Spaces podcast covering their progress with the new DOGE department pic.twitter.com/81urmS8bet — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 21, 2024

