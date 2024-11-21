Elon Musk recently reacted to a post by Yaroslav (@512x512) on November 20, 2024. The post shared by Yaroslav unveiled that Grok, the AI tool, can now suggest ideas for image generation. Users can start with a first generated image and then refine it further by pressing the on-screen suggestion buttons. The feature is currently available on the web, but Musk hinted that it would soon be available for iPhone and Android. X New Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Adds Post Preview Offered by Grok and Allows To Share Conversation With Chatbot.

Grok Suggestion Feature To Generate Image on Web Coming Soon for iPhone and Android Users

Coming soon to iPhone & Android https://t.co/uhsPrfXHMX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

