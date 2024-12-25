The Grok web version was officially announced so that users can access the Elon Musk-owned xAI's chatbot through a dedicated URL, i.e., Grok.com. With the launch of the Grok website, many new features were rolled out in the chatbot for the users. Grok.com was also introduced for "Free" users, but with limitations. It has features like support for uploading six files, a dedicated PDF viewer, light mode, the option to go back to the previous conversation, an image slider allowing access to four results seamlessly, etc. The website lets users browse in incognito mode and access dark and light modes. Grok.com Now Live: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Grok Web Version to Allowing Users To Access Services via URL Offer Multiple Modes, Services Coming Soon.

Grok Web Support of Six Files Upload

Grok Web supports uploading 6 Files: pic.twitter.com/sNlk0d9qiS — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 24, 2024

Grok Web PDF Viewer

Grok Web has PDF Viewer! pic.twitter.com/JJ1uhkRbKj — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 24, 2024

Grok.com Chat Modes

Grok.com Incognito Mode

Grok Web Dark Mode

The Dark Mode looks amazing for the Grok Standalone app ...! but Light mode looks shit — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 24, 2024

Grok.com Image Slider

Grok.com Light Mode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)