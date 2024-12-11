Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot, Grok, reportedly continues to impress users with its advanced capabilities. On December 11, 2024, Niklas Ostberg, co-founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, shared a post expressing his admiration for AI chatbot Grok 2. Niklas highlighted its speed, relevance, understanding and its references. He tested Grok by asking for a brief summary of the top three financial news of the day and was impressed by the response of Grok 2 chatbot. Following his post, Niklas asked, “How did xAI catch up this fast?” To which, Elon Musk replied and said, “Team is grinding super hard.” Elon Musk Responds to Rumours About Buying Property Near Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home.

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg Praises Grok’s Abilities

Been playing around with Grok2. It’s impressive - far more up-to-date, more relevant, faster and, better understanding than others. Also better references. How did @xai catch up this fast? pic.twitter.com/lIptlkD8nx — Niklas Oestberg (@niklasoestberg) December 10, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Team Is Grinding Super Hard’

Team is grinding super hard https://t.co/6QrA6MMEgN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

