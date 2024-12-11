Elon Musk buying property near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Rumours have been circulating about tech billionaire Elon Musk purchasing property near US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Speculation grew after multiple reports hinted at Musk’s possible interest in the exclusive area. However, Musk has dismissed the claims. Responding on social media, Elon Musk clarified and said, “I’m not buying or building a house anywhere.” The statement ends the speculation, confirming that Musk currently has no plans to buy property near Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Account on X, Surpasses 207 Million Followers.

Elon Musk Says ‘I’m Not Buying or Building a House Anywhere’

I’m not buying or building a house anywhere — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)