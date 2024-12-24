Elon Musk said that Grok AI chatbot, developed by his xAI company could recognize and explain almost any image. The tech billionaire claimed that Grok chatbot could identify medical records, WW2 aircraft memes and several other types of images. Musk responded to a post by another X user who shared image analysis of replica of Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. It was a four-engine heavy bomber from 1930s for the United States Army Air Corps (USAAC). Grok 3 Launch Imminent: Elon Musk’s xAI Training Its Most Powerful AI Model Yet, Rolling Out Soon for Users.

Elon Musk Claimed Grok Could Analyse Any Image

Grok can recognize and explain almost any image, from medical records to WW2 aircraft to memes! https://t.co/rSGjljqfGB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

