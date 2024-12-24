Grok 3, Elon Musk-owned xAI's most powerful model, will soon be rolled out for users. Currently, the model is under training, and the AI company is reportedly focusing on introducing innovative new customers and enterprise products. xAI aims to leverage the power of Grok, Colossus and X to bring transformation. Currently, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company has rolled out the Grok chatbot on X and launched the dedicated app in selected countries as a beta ahead of the official rollout. Grok Voice Mode Coming: Elon Musk’s X To Allow Users To Talk to xAI’s Chatbot Soon, Feature in Development Amid Global Rollout of Mobile App.

Grok 3 Under Development, Rolling Out Soon

xAI on Grok 3: xAI’s most powerful model yet, Grok 3, is currently training and we are now focused on launching innovative new consumer and enterprise products that will leverage the power of Grok, Colossus, and X to transform the way we live, work, and play — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 23, 2024

