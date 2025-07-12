xAI is reportedly working on a 'Smart Listening' feature for the Grok AI chatbot. The feature is in development and will likely be rolled out soon for the users. Recently, Elon Musk's AI company released a new voice, Eve, that has a soothing tone along with Grok 4. The upcoming feature may help listen to the user's voice and interpret them accurately to provide answers. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Connectors for Gmail, Slack, Notion and Google Calendar Integration.

Grok Voice Mode Getting 'Smart Listening' Feature Soon

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is working on a Smart Listening feature for Grok Voice Mode! It is yet unclear what it does though. “Respond selectively based on your commands” What should I command her? 👀 pic.twitter.com/j54j6pJiZz — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 11, 2025

