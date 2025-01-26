Elon Musk's xAI announced the rollout of enhanced sports, finance and location-based widgets on x.com/grok. The AI company said that it would continue to add more sports leagues and improve Grok's pixels, making it easier to consume information on the X platform. xAI also encouraged people to use Grok's feature to visualise the map if they want to eat something or likely find any other relevant information from a particular location. Grok AI chatbot will help pinpoint the locations where users can get certain things to eat. The company said, "Available leagues include the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and EPL, with more coming soon." Grok Custom Instructions: Elon Musk’s xAI To Introduce New UI Component With ‘Customize Grok’ and ‘Upload Image or File’ Buttons for Enhanced User Experience.

xAI Rolled Out New Widgets on x.com/Grok

We're rolling out enhanced sports, finance, and location-based widgets to https://t.co/Tj0afLp5u7 Available leagues include the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and EPL, with more coming soon. Search for a player, team, league and stats or check out the example prompts below. pic.twitter.com/TBIpcJ6uop — xAI (@xai) January 25, 2025

