Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is reportedly updating its docs to introduce the Grok-2 and Grok-2 latest models naming alias. According to a user (@techdevnotes) who posted, "The grok-2 and grok-2-latest model names are aliased to the latest chat models, currently grok-2-1212" The X user posted that the people could use Grok-2 and Grok-2-latest to access the latest model versions automatically or they could choose a model with version number to keep the consistent output. OpenAI o3 Reasoning Model Kicks Off Fierce Debate Among Social Media Influencers Amid AGI Overhype; Know More Details.

xAI to Introduce Grok-2, Grok-2-Latest Model Naming Alias

