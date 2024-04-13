Gemini AI Chatbot will be introduced in the upcoming devices by popular smartphone companies like OnePlus and OPPO. OnePlus founder and OPPO's Chief Product Officer announced on X that they are collaborating with Google to bring Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones. Google's most powerful AI chatbots - Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.5, will be integrated into the OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus and Google collaboration will begin an "AI Phone Era". OnePlus already introduced GenAI models in China to over ten million users. OnePlus said in its official post, "Generative AI is a game-changer, and I believe we are well-placed to bring its benefits to users worldwide." Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok 1.5 Vision With Capability To Understand Visual Information Like Charts, Photographs, Screenshots and More, Will Be Available Soon for Early Testers and Existing Grok Users.

OnePlus and OPPO Smartphones To Get Gemini AI Chatbots:

Gemini is coming. We're teaming up with @Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into our smartphones. Learn more about our ambitious AI plans 👇 https://t.co/x20NaeEYfl pic.twitter.com/6ZuaTYjwLt — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 12, 2024

