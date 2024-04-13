Elon Musk's xAI announces new Grok 1.5 Vision, which can process a wide range of visual information besides text. The company claimed that the newly introduced Grok 1.5V can process different documents, charts, photographs, screenshots and diagrams. The Grok 1.5V will be rolled out for early testers and existing Grok users soon. The newly launched AI chatbot beat OpenAI's GPT-4V and Gemini Pro 1.5 in certain aspects. The Grok 1.5 Vision Preview is capable of real-world understanding, writing code from a diagram, and doing multi-disciplinary reasoning to understand visual information. Android 15 First Beta Is Now Available; Check Compatible Devices and Know How To Download Android 15 Beta 1.

Elon Musk's xAI Announces Grok 1.5V With Visual Information Processing Capability:

BREAKING: Grok 1.5 can process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs. It will be available soon to early testers and existing Grok users. pic.twitter.com/eZq1tSCM9l — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 13, 2024

Grok 1.5 Vision Beats OpenAI's GPT-4V and Other Existing AI Chatbots:

NEWS: Grok can now process a variety of visual information in addition to text! It is competitive with or outperforms existing multimodal models across benchmarks in areas like multi-disciplinary reasoning, math, diagrams, text reading, charts, and documents https://t.co/mX4Zm0G7Y6 pic.twitter.com/2hDR8qRlT8 — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 13, 2024

