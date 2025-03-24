Google's AI Studio and Gemini API now allow users to input YouTube URLs into their prompts. The new feature enables the AI to summarise, translate, or interact with the content of the video. The process helps to extract information from video sources. However, there are certain limitations to this feature. Users are restricted to process a maximum of eight hours of YouTube video content per day and can only include one video per request. Additionally, the feature is limited to public videos, as private or unlisted videos are not supported. Grok New Feature Update: xAI May Soon Allow Users To Access Real-Time Data on Voice Mode and Dedicated Button for Temporary Chats.

YouTube Link Support Now Available in Gemini API and Google AI Studio

