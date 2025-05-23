Google shared a post on May 23, 2025, and announced the availability of Gemini Code Assist for individuals and GitHub users. Both versions are powered by Gemini 2.5 and are now available to developers. The post read, “Gemini 2.5 now powers both the free and paid versions of Gemini Code Assist, features advanced coding performance; and helps developers excel at tasks like creating visually compelling web apps, along with code transformation and editing.” Google highlighted several new updates in Gemini Code Assist. Developers can now pick up where they left off using chat history and threads. They can also guide Gemini AI responses by setting rules like “always add unit tests.” Tasks like "generate exception handling logic" can be automated with custom commands. Reviewing and accepting code suggestions has also improved. Google I/O 2025: Tech Giant Introduces Gemini AI in Chrome To Clarify ‘Complex Information’ on Any Webpage and More (Watch Video).

Gemini Code Assist for Individuals and GitHub Are Available Powered by Gemini 2.5

