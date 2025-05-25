Google Flow, an AI filmmaking tool, is rolled out to 71 more countries for Google AI Pro and Google Ultra subscribers. Google Flow helps create cinematic clips, scenes and stories using Gemini, Veo Imagen, and Google's genAI models. It allows the users to bring their assets and generate them. Flow was launched alongside the Google Veo 3 AI video generator this week. Google Veo 3 AI Video Creator Rolling Out for Users in 71 Countries, Video With Audio Generation Tool Available Gemini Pro Users.

Google Flow Now Available in 71 More Countries to Gemini Pro, Ultra Users

🚨 Flow, our AI filmmaking tool, is now available in 71 more countries 🌍 through the Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. Also, Veo 3 is now available for Pro subscribers to try (create your videos with sound!), and we’ve increased capacity even more for Ultra subscribers. ✨… pic.twitter.com/X0Ayl1awWm — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) May 24, 2025

