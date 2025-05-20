Google has released the NotebookLM mobile app for Android and iOS users. The NotebookLM app is now available on the Google Play Store for Android 10 and above, and on the App Store for iOS 17 and higher, including iPhones and iPads. It is the first mobile version of NotebookLM, and it includes many of the key features already found in the web version. Google has confirmed that more updates and new tools will be added in the coming months. The app allows users to download Audio Overviews and listen to them offline. Users can also share content to NotebookLM directly from websites, PDFs, or YouTube videos using the share button. Google I/O 2025: Google’s Developer Conference Keynote Starts Today; Know What To Expect and Check Live Streaming Details.

NotebookLM Mobile App Starts Rolling Out

You weren't dreaming— the @NotebookLM mobile app started rolling out this morning! We were eager to get the app into your hands, so this initial version has an MVP feature set with more functionality coming soon! Here are a few of the features we're most excited about: 🧵🧵🧵 — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 19, 2025

