Google's Gemini rolled out Deep Research for Android to help generate comprehensive research reports. Deep Research was launched last year as a personal agentic AI research assistant, allowing users to create in-depth research reports on complex tasks and tasks and compete with source inks to get the details without spending hours on the topics. The AI arm of Google said that users could soon generate research reports right from the Gemini Android app and access this feature by tapping 'Deep Research' from the drop-down menu in the Gemini Advanced. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reacts to Rise of Chinese AI Chatbot, Says DeepSeek R-1 Is ‘Impressive’ but We Will Obviously Deliver Much Better Models.

Deep Research Coming on Gemini Advanced Android App

🧠 Deep Research is starting to roll out on Android 📲 Generate comprehensive research reports on the go, right from the Gemini Android App. Dive into anything from product recs to quantum computing, anytime, anywhere. Tap Deep Research in the Gemini Advanced drop-down menu to… https://t.co/nzwUWhyVxs — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)