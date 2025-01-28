OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacted to the rise of DeepSeek R1 in the global market and competed with ChatGPT and other models. He said DeepSeek R-1 was an impressive AI model for its price; however, OpenAI would deliver much better models. Sam Altman said it was "invigorating" to see that the company had a new competitor. He contradicted DeepSeek's approach and said that "more compute is more important" and promised to bring AGI (artificial general intelligence) and other AI tech soon. Recently, the Chinese AI comapny launched new model called DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B for image generation. China's DeepSeek AI a 'Wake Up Call' for US, Says President Donald Trump After Nvidia Loses Nearly USD 600 Million in Market Value (Watch Video).

DeepSeek R-1 'Impressive' But OpenAI Would Deliver Better Models, Said Sam Altman

deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price. we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)