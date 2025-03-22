Google announced that it upgraded Gemini Deep Research to its thinking model and rolled it out for all users to try at no cost. The Gemini users can use Deep Research to generate detailed reports on any subject they please and get responses in the form of reports. Google also shared six tips for making the most of the Gemini Deep Research. Grok Image Editing: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Allows Users To Edit Uploaded Images.

Gemini Deep Research Now Available for Users at No Cost, Upgraded to Thinking Model

Gemini Deep Research, our AI research assistant that gives you comprehensive reports on complex topics, is now upgraded to our thinking model and available for anyone to try, at no cost. Here are a few tips on how to get the most out of it ⬇️ https://t.co/uhpktPgcQO — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) March 21, 2025

