Google is reportedly working on an upgraded version of Deep Research capability for its Gemini AI chatbot. The Gemini Deep Research will soon support "Thinking" and allow users to convert reports into audio overviews. The tech giant has yet to officially announce the new Gemini feature update. The Gemini Deep Research feature was launched last year. Grok New Updates: Voice Mode Now Available for Free to All iOS Users on Grok App, Deepsearch Supports File Attachments.

Google Working on Advanced 'Deep Research' Upgrade for Gemini AI Chatbot

BREAKING 🚨: Google is working on an upgraded version of Deep Research that supports "Thinking" and an option to convert reports into Audio Overviews. However, there are no traces of this being geared for the release yet. pic.twitter.com/KGJxoPY0xH — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 4, 2025

