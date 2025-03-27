Elon Musk-run xAI has expanded the availability of its AI chatbot, Grok, to all Android users in the United States. Initially launched as a standalone app in January 2025, Grok has gained popularity for its real-time web integration features. xAI aims to broaden its AI chatbot user base by making the Grok app accessible to all Android users in the US. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk xAI May Soon Introduce Bookmark Feature on Web.

Grok App Now Available to Android Users in US

BREAKING: Grok app is now available to all Android users in the US. pic.twitter.com/ZoWrdQnbO7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 27, 2025

