Elon Musk's X recently received two new updates related to Grok's AI chatbot. The AI chatbot now supports post previews when a user asks about a post. Another update allows users to share Grok conversations by clicking on the share button under a message. This would also share the history until that point, highlighting why Grok answered in a particular way. It will show a title that the conversation had been generated using Grok AI chatbot. Copilot Actions: Microsoft Announces New Copilot AI Features To Empower Employees by Automating Everyday Tasks.

X New Update Related to Grok AI Chatbot Released on Platform

Post cards and multi-turn Grok shares are now live Check on web: https://t.co/YASwDAG2rM https://t.co/lpKu219VAN — Yaroslav (@512x512) November 20, 2024

