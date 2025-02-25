Elon Musk-run xAI's Grok AI chatbot has expanded its file upload capabilities. Previously limited to PDFs, users can now upload spreadsheets and Word documents through the iOS app update. The update will allow users to make conversation versatile and will enable users to receive insights and responses from a broader range of document types. To use the feature, tap the file upload button in the chat interface to upload different types of documents, and Grok will assist you in analysing its content. World’s First Front-Flipping Robot: EngineAI Unveils Humanoid Robot PM01 That Can Perform a Front Flip, Video Goes Viral.

Grok Support To Add More File Types in Addition to PDFs

NEWS: Grok has added more file types you can upload, in addition to PDFs. https://t.co/G97q0sSjbp — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)