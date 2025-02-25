EngineAI, a Chinese robotics company, has introduced the PM01 humanoid robot. It marks a milestone in robotic agility with the world's first front-flipping robot. The video shows the PM01 humanoid robot's ability to perform front flips. As per reports, the PM01 robot is 1.38 m tall and weighs approximately 40 Kg. It has 24 degrees of freedom, allowing for a wide range of movement, and can move at a speed of 2 metres per second. The robot is said to be equipped with a 320-degree free-rotating motor at its waist, enabling it to perform a variety of movements. Additionally, the PM01 features two walking modes, which include a mechanical and a human-like walking pattern. Elon Musk Agrees to Humanoid Robots and Drones Becoming Widely Available in 10–20 Years, Including Delivery Drones, Robot Janitors and More.

🇨🇳China’s Engine AI has just unveiled the world's first front-flipping robot! A groundbreaking achievement in robotics that pushes the limits of agility and movement! This is what happens when your country invests in technologies instead of funding wars. pic.twitter.com/VevRVFAnLj — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) February 25, 2025

EngineAI’s PM01 can now do front flips. World's first humanoid to do it.. pic.twitter.com/i77TNkgI6B — Rohan Paul (@rohanpaul_ai) February 25, 2025

