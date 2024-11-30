Grok received a new feature update allowing users to draw images of their X profile based on their profile. Grok AI Chatbot's new feature would allow the users to share Grok prompts to themselves by clicking on "Create your version" button under the card. Elon Musk's xAI aims to deliver the best AI chatbot in the market, therefore it added the new capability for the users. X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s X Could Introduce Distinct ‘Labels’ for Satire Accounts, Likely Struggle To Enforce Them.

Grok Now Draw Image Based on X Profile

Grok can now draw you based on your X Profile. And it's now easier to try shared Grok prompts yourself - click on the "Create your version" button under this card: https://t.co/Kxw81C5P3i (Appears if you have access to grok on web) — Yaroslav (@512x512) November 29, 2024

