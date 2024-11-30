Austin, November 30: Elon Musk's X has several fake accounts that resemble the actual account of a person or entity. These X parody accounts often have the same picture as the one they are mimicking, or they react to the post or repost with other quotes on the X platform. These accounts often use the word "Parody" to avoid confusion with the real person, which others mention in their bio.

X parody accounts often confuse users on the platform when trying to identify whether they belong to a real person or not. These accounts mimic the lives of real-life people, such as politicians, film actors, artists, sports professionals, and others. Now, X may introduce a new feature on the platform that would show "Parody Account."

According to a report by TechCrunch, Elon Musk's X is developing a new "label" for parody or fan commentary accounts. Using this capability or feature, the platform could distinctly show that the account is a "Parody Account" and not real. This could likely show on the profile page and in the posts they post on the X platform.

Due to this, the report said that the chances of someone mixing or altering the original post or words from the real account would be less. Despite this development, the report said that Elon Musk's X would find it difficult to force accounts to apply labels to their profiles. X parody labels, if rolled out, would necessitate the platform changing its policies around satirical accounts.

X currently has a dedicated policy called the "Authenticity Policy" to handle parody or satirical accounts on the platform. The policy asks these accounts to comply with X's rules and avoid impersonating other profiles to spread misinformation. The policy addresses Parody accounts, Commentary accounts, and Fan accounts. Users can operate accounts only if they discuss, satirise, and share information.

X parody labels could also help eliminate several accounts operated by automated bots. The report said that if the parody does not accept the labels, it might create confusion among users.

