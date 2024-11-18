Hitman World of Assassination will launch on PlayStation VR2 on March 27, 2025. The release will allow players to step into the shoes of Agent 47 and explore 20 unique locations. The PS VR2 version also introduces positional interactions, taking gameplay to a whole new level. Instead of just pressing buttons, players will physically mimic actions such as toggling a TV on or off. These innovative mechanics will likely make players feel more involved and connected with the game to make each mission even more thrilling and realistic. Sony Likely To Introduce Dedicated Gameplay Rewind Button to Future PlayStation Controllers.

Hitman World of Assassination Soon Arriving on PS VR2

Agent 47 returns on March 27 #PSVR2 Hitman World of Assassination sends you to 20 unique locations around the world. New gameplay details: https://t.co/WWSJl8pK4s pic.twitter.com/6wRHzj4FOs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2024

