OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that GPT-4o became "sycophant-y" after recent updates. Sam Altman said, "the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week." He said the team OpenAI team would soon share learning from it and it would be "interesting". Meta AI Chatbot Could Engage in Sex Talk With Users Including Kids on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Finds WSJ Report; Company Reacts.

Sam Altman Confirmed GPT-4o Fix May Be Released Soon

the last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and some this week. at some point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 27, 2025

