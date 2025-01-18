Instagram has rolled out a new feature for Reels, called the "Friends" tab, allowing users to view videos that their friends have liked or interacted with. This addition aims to make the experience more social and personalized by showcasing content shared within a user's close network. The feature will appear in the Reels section of the app, making it easier for users to discover popular content from their friends. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Testing New Reset Content Recommendations in Explore, Feed and Reels; Check Details.

Instagram Reels Introduces 'Friends' Tab to Showcase Interaction

Instagram Reels has introduced a ‘Friends’ tab that displays videos your friends have interacted with pic.twitter.com/7PwFWPpvrb — Pubity (@pubity) January 18, 2025

