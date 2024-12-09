Indian Railways passengers faced significant difficulties today, December 9, while attempting to book train tickets, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app experienced a major outage. According to Downdetector, a website status tracking tool, users reported widespread issues accessing both the IRCTC platform and the mobile application. Approximately 50% of website users were unable to load the site, while app users faced varying degrees of difficulty. Around 40% of mobile app users struggled with app functionality, and 10% encountered problems specifically with booking tickets. Indian Railways Reduces Advance Ticket Booking Period From 120 Days to 60 Starting November 1.

Apparently, government departments have mastered the art of vague announcements. In this @IRCTCofficial screenshot, they inform us of a one-hour website outage, but neglect to provide any specific timing. How considerate of them!@AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/k4IOskASbv — Govind Kadam (@govindayan) December 9, 2024

Perfect timing, @IRCTCofficial. Putting up the maintenance mode during tatkal hours 🤦‍♂️ When you say 1 hour, when will this get over? 11 AM, 11:05 AM, 11:15 AM? Or should we keep refreshing from now to the next 1 hour? Pathetic! @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/swF5LsUDy2 — Sanket Dangi (@sanketdangi) December 9, 2024

Is this the quality service your providing Mr. Rail minister @AshwiniVaishnaw @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva IRCTC e ticketing 4 tatkal is not working for past three days nd today exactly at the time of tatkal down 4 maintenance wow salute 4 your quality service pic.twitter.com/8CGeneXQXj — Teja (@CThejesh17) December 9, 2024

