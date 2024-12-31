Kekius Maximus Coin Price gained significant momentum after billionaire Elon Musk changed his name to "Kekius Maximus" and profile picture to Pepe the Frog image on X. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency token was up by 872.7% to USD 0.1281. Kekius Maximus is a meme-inspired crypto project that operates on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. Elon Musk Changes His X Account Name to ‘Kekius Maximus’, Puts ‘Pepe the Frog’ Meme as Profile Picture; Know More Details.

News like this reminds me of how much damage and distortion CBs have done to markets, price discovery, and inflation. Maybe Tom Brady's NFT biz and NFL career can simultaneously make a comeback ? And the crowd begs for more Elon Musk's 'Kekius Maximus' Persona Sparks Meme Coin… pic.twitter.com/EBOupj4txT — Psychic Trader (@BonSi35115) December 31, 2024

