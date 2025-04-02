KREA AI shared a post on April 1, 2025, and made an announcement about the introduction of the Gemini Image editing feature in its platform. The new feature will allow its users to edit images by using natural language commands in Krea Chat. Users will be able to generate and modify images in real time by typing descriptive prompts to enhance their creative projects. The introduction of Gemini Image is expected to enable a user-friendly approach for image modification in KREA AI. Runway Gen-4 Rollout Complete: Company’s Latest Image-to-Video AI Model Now Available for All Creative Partners, Enterprise Customers and Paid Plans.

KREA AI Introduces Gemini Image Editing Feature

introducing Gemini Image Editing. now you can edit images with natural language in Krea Chat. try it now! pic.twitter.com/WxRho6gusR — KREA AI (@krea_ai) April 1, 2025

