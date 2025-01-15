Llama 3.3 70B is now available for free on Together AI platform. The latest model comes with impressive advancements in AI capabilities similar to the much larger Llama 3.1.405B model. The Llama 3.3.70B comes with several improvements in reasoning, mathematics, problem-solving and various other areas. Interested users can now explore the potential of Llama 3.3 and unlock innovative possibilities in AI-driven tasks. Microsoft AutoGen 4.0: Tech Giant Unveils Reimagined Library for Advanced Agentic AI Systems, Promises Improved Scalability, Code Quality and Robustness.

Together AI Announced Free Access to Llama 3.3 70B Model

🦙 Llama 3.3 70B is now available on Together AI for free! The new 70B model delivers similar capabilities to the much larger Llama 3.1 405B model, with improved reasoning 🤔, math ➕➖, and instruction-following 🧠. Explore this model and unleash your creativity today! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/o7spD1kPyG — Together AI (@togethercompute) January 14, 2025

