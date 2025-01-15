Microsoft announced a new fully reimagined library for building advanced agentic AI system called 'AutoGen 4.0'. The new library was developed to improve the code quality, scalability and robustness, said Microsoft. The tech giant said that the new model will address the issues with its asynchronous, event-driven architecture and enable a broader range of agentic scenario. Microsoft AutoGen 4.0 will help in supporting dynamic and scalable workflows. OpenAI Launches Experimental Feature ‘Tasks’ Allowing Users To Ask ChatGPT To Do Things for Future Time; Know What It Can Do.

Microsoft AutoGen 4.0 Library Launched for Better Coding Quality

Announcing AutoGen 0.4, fully reimagined library for building advanced agentic AI systems, developed to improve code quality and robustness. Its asynchronous, event-driven architecture is designed to support dynamic, scalable workflows. Learn more: https://t.co/N7iSeR7ZJk pic.twitter.com/I5OHJPGyJx — Microsoft Research (@MSFTResearch) January 14, 2025

