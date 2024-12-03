Marvel Rivals, the action game, is set for a global launch on December 6, 2024, across multiple platforms, including PS5, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), and Xbox Series X and S. The game will feature iconic Marvel heroes and their unique team-up abilities. Players can explore a wide collection of superpowers and tactics for an immersive gaming experience. On the PS5 Pro, Marvel Rivals will introduce a new Pro Mode to deliver higher resolutions and support for 120 FPS high frame rate mode. PS5 Update: Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Rolled Out for PS Plus Premium Members, Brings Highly Requested Cloud Streaming for Beta Testing.

Marvel Rivals Launch Trailer

Marvel Rivals To Launch on December 6

Marvel Rivals launches Dec 6 💥 Power up with these PS5 Pro enhancements: https://t.co/AdYKa11dWa pic.twitter.com/URC6GXRzJZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 2, 2024

