PlayStation shared a post on May 6, 2025, and announced two major expansions coming to Destiny 2 this year. The post confirmed that the first expansion, Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, will launch on July 15, followed by Destiny 2: Renegades on December 2, 2025. Both games are now available for pre-order. PlayStation described the upcoming content as the beginning of a brand-new story arc called the Fate Saga. Gameplay mechanics and core systems will be updated to refresh how players engage with challenges and experience rewards in the game. PlayStation Store Sale: Big Discounts on The Crew Motorfest, Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV and More; Check Details of PlayStation Store Next Level Savings Offer.

PlayStation Confirms Destiny 2 the Edge of Fate and Destiny 2 Renegades Launch Dates

Two new expansions are coming to Destiny 2 this year: ⚬ July 15 - The Edge of Fate ⚬ Dec 2 - Renegades Full details from Bungie: https://t.co/sLLsmMfHp6 pic.twitter.com/t3SsYDjlAo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2025

