Microsoft Copilot services were down today. Microsoft acknowledged that it had identified an issue affecting its Copilot features and services on February 21, 2025. Users may have experienced disruptions in Microsoft Copilot services. In response, Microsoft initiated an investigation and reviewed service telemetry and available data to determine the cause of the issue. The team discovered that a recent code change was the potential cause of the issue. To address it, they began rolling back the change. Microsoft confirmed that the rollback successfully mitigated the impact on Copilot features and services.

Microsoft Copilot Features Disruption

We're aware of and investigating an issue with our Microsoft Copilot features. We'll provide more information within 30 minutes. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 21, 2025

Microsoft Successfully Mitigates the Impact for Copilot Features and Services

After an extended monitoring period, we've confirmed our rollback was successful in mitigating the impact for Microsoft Copilot features and services. Please refer to CP1012268 in the admin center for a more detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 21, 2025

