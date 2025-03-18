Mistral AI has released its new AI model, Mistral Small 3.1, which offers improved text performance, multimodal understanding, and an expanded context window of up to 128k tokens. The new Mistral Small 3.1 model outperformed rivals such as Gemma 3 and GPT-4o Mini and delivered an inference speed of 150 tokens per second. The model also outperformed models like Cohere Aya-Vision (32B) and Claude 3.5 Haiku on multiple benchmark tests. Samsung One UI 7 Release Date: Samsung Confirms Rollout From April 7, 2025 With AI-Driven Enhancements and Gemini Integration; Check Compatible Devices.

Mistral AI Introduced Mistral Small 3.1 Model To Take On Gemma 3, GPT-4o Mini

Introducing Mistral Small 3.1. Multimodal, Apache 2.0, outperforms Gemma 3 and GPT 4o-mini.https://t.co/BHLAAaKZ9w pic.twitter.com/DibHXaQDMm — Mistral AI (@MistralAI) March 17, 2025

