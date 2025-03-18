Samsung has announced that it will start rolling out the highly anticipated One UI 7 from April 7, 2025. After beta updates, the Samsung One UI 7 will offer a new user interface and AI-driven enhancements for smartphone users. The One UI 7 will be based on Android 15 and offer personalisation Galaxy AI features such as Writing Assist, AI Select, Drawing Assist, Audio Eraser and more. It will provide deeper Google Gemini integration. Samsung One UI 7 will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Camera Presets for Older Devices, Says Rollout Will Take Some Time for Proper Tuning.

Samsung Confirmed One UI 7 Coming on April 7

Samsung Announces Official Rollout of One UI 7 Starting From April 7https://t.co/taidff2WoD — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)