Moto G64 5G launch date is announced by Motorola India today along with all its specifications. The new Moto G64 5G will be launched on April 16, 2024, at 12 PM with the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 mobile processor, a 6,000mAh massive battery with supported 33W fast-charging and segment-leading 12GB RAM. The new G64 5G from Motorola will also offer 256GB internal storage to the customers. The smartphone company also confirmed that its new Moto G64 5G will have a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The 50MP camera on G64 will be introduced with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and will be accompanied by an 8MP macro and depth camera. The front camera of the Moto G64 5G will be a 16MP shooter. The new Motorola smartphone will support 14 5G bands and is claimed to have a "beautiful and colourful" design. The new Moto G64 5G price in India is expected to start from Rs 15,999. Vivo T3X 5G Launch Confirmed on April 17; Check Expected Processor, Battery, Camera and Other Specifications.

Motorola G64 5G Coming in India on April 16 With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor:

Get set to ignite the Beast within you! 🔥 Introducing #MotoG64 5G, that’s full-on performance and full-on speed with unlimited power!💪 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores. 🚀#UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 10, 2024

