Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2, 2025. The device will come with a 1.5K curved display. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion will come with Gorilla Glass 7i protection to keep the screen safe from scratches and damage. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will feature a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide and macro lens. The Edge 60 Fusion will come with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and will have an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India, Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Get set for a smartphone that’s anything but ordinary.#Comingsoon #EdgeOutTheOrdinary — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 24, 2025

