Nine Sols is a hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat game. The 2D action-adventure game is now available on PS5 and PS4. To play Nine Sols on the PS5, ensure your system software is updated to the latest version. The game is available for purchase on the PlayStation Store for INR 2,145, with a 10 per cent saving offer for PlayStation Plus members at INR 2,173. GTA VI: Rockstar Games Video Game To Release in 2025, 2nd Trailer Likely To Drop Soon; Check Details.

Nine Sols Now Available on PS5 and PS4

Nine Sols blends mythology and cyberpunk into a stylish 2D action-adventure game. Out today on PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/Ui5faQGOoQ pic.twitter.com/KJsgTbBc12 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 26, 2024

