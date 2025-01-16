Nothing OS 3.0, a new update from the UK-based Nothing smartphone company, rolled out for the first generation of Phones (1). The new operating system is based on the latest version of Android 15 and comes with several new features. The Nothing Phone (1) will get many improvements, such as a revamped quick setting, enhancement in the visuals and performance, updated typography and enhanced pop-up view. The company already confirmed to roll out the Nothing OS 3.0 to Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a) and to Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1) till the beginning of 2025. The update was also confirmed to roll out on CMF Phone 1 by Nothing. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Launched in India With 120x Digital Zoom; Check Price, Features and Specifications. Nothing Phone (1) Now Supports Latest Nothing Phone 3.0 OS Nothing OS 3.0 is now rolling out to Phone (1). Experience smoother performance and new features. Head to the Nothing website to learn more. pic.twitter.com/e26SiGjKbJ — Nothing Support (@nothingsupport) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)