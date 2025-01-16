Mumbai, January 17: Realme has launched its new smartphones, Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, in India with several segment-leading features in the INR 30,000 price range. Realme 14 Pro series 5G offers AI-based image enhancement capabilities and up to 120x digital zoom. In terms of design, the smartphone comes with the world's first colour-changing and cold-sensitive design through thermochromic technology.

Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G continue the legacy of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G and Realme 13 Pro series 5G, offering powerful camera performance through a periscope telephoto camera in the segment. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G also brings a wide range of AI features such as AI Smart Image Editing, AI Audio Zoom, AI Image Stabilisation, AI Smart Charging, AI Snap Shot and others. The series also has a triple flashlight, underwater camera mode and a 7.55mm thin design. iPhone 14 Price Drop in India: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Discounted Rate During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale; Check Details.

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Realme 14 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved Vision display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and eye protection. It also comes with high-frequency dimming and enhanced brightness levels. Realme 14 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 mobile processor and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The smartphone's rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, while the front camera has a 16MP lens. Realme 14 Pro 5G has IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, and an in-display fingerprint sensor but lacks NFC.

On the other hand, the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G brings a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Unlike Realme 14 Pro, the Pro Plus variant comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor and retains the same 6,000mAh battery but with 80W fast charging. In terms of camera, Realme 14 Pro Plus includes a 50MP camera with IMX896 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with IMX882 sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP wide-angle lens. The Pro Plus has IP68 water and dust resistance and includes NFC and support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Expected in India Around Mid-2025 With Snapdragon 8s Elite Processor, Foldable Smartphone Spotted on BIS Website; Know What To Expect.

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme 14 Pro price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB+128GB and 8GB+512GB variant at INR 24,999. After the discount, the Pro variant will be available at INR 22,999 and 24,999, respectively. The Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, but it will be available at INR 27,999 after a discount. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 31,999 in India, INR 29,999 after a discount and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available at INR 34,999; however, after a discount, it will be sold at INR 30,999. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G pre-booking started today at 1:15 PM with limited-time offers, and the official sale will begin on January 23, 2025, at 12 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).