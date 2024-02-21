Mumbai, February 21: OPPO F25 Pro is an upcoming smartphone in the OPPO's F-series. The OPPO F25 Pro will reportedly be launched in the mid-range segment. The new OPPO smartphone will be launched in India with a triple camera setup on the back and will have an identical but different design than the OPPO Reno 11 5G. The device reportedly looks similar to the OPPO Reno 11F launched in Thailand.

According to the report by CNBCTV18, the OPPO F25 Pro smartphone will be launched with a flat-screen display instead of a curved display. The report further highlighted that the device will be launched in Ocean Blue and Lava Red in India. It further mentioned that the F25 Pro from OPPO will be exclusively available on Amazon. in online store. Realme 12+ 5G: After Success of Realme 12 Pro Series 5G, Realme To Launch Its New ’Plus Model in Mid-Premium Segment on March 6.

OPPO F25 Pro Launching on February 29:

OPPO F25 Pro Display, Camera and Battery (Expected)

According to the report, the OPPO F25 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The report said that the device's display could offer 1080x2412 pixel resolution. It also emphasised that the display will have a Panda Glass layer for protection. OPPO F25 Pro will reportedly have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The report said the sensors would have f./1.7 aperture, f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. OPPO F25 Pro may launch with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

OPPO F25 Pro Processor, RAM, Storage Other Features

The upcoming F25 Pro will likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB RAM. The report said the new OPPO smartphone could be launched with 128GB internal storage for its entry-level model. The report said that OPPO might offer customers the option to expand their internal storage using a dedicated memory card. As per the report, the device could be launched in India with ColorOS 14 based on the latest Android 14 OS and may have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Nothing Phone 2(a) With 'MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro' SoC To Launch on March 5; Know Other Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Ahead of Launch.

OPPO F25 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone company OPPO will likely launch its F25 Pro in India below Rs 25,000. The company confirmed that the device will be launched in India on February 29, 2024 (next week).

