Manus AI, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence startup, has introduced a new 'scheduled task' feature to its chat services. Manus AI 'scheduled tasks' can be used by users to get personalised content daily or at a particular time basedd on a one-time prompt provided. They can get news, posts and newsletters based on their prompts related to a specific topic in a determined time. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Multi-Account Switching Feature in Future Update on iOS.

Manus AI Released 'Scheduled Tasks' for Users

Try Manus scheduled tasks, and wake up to fresh personalized content daily 😎 https://t.co/VPAHpThloZ — ManusAI (@ManusAI_HQ) June 29, 2025

