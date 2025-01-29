OpenAI claimed it had found evidence suggesting that Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek may have used its artificial intelligence models to train its own open-source competitor. The Bloomberg reported that the Francisco-based company said it had observed signs of “distillation” linked to DeepSeek, raising concerns about a potential violation of intellectual property rights. DeepSeek Under Scrutiny: Italy’s Data Protection Authority Seeks Information From Chinese AI Company on Data Protection.

OpenAI Says China Rival DeepSeek Used Its AI Model

