OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4.5, its most advanced AI model to enhance user interactions. Perplexity has introduced OpenAI GPT-4.5 into its platform. It is available for all Pro users who can now access up to 10 questions daily. GPT-4.5 has features like real-time web search capabilities, support for file and image uploads, and can use canvas tool to assist with writing and coding tasks. OpenAI GPT-4.5: ChatGPT Developer Releases Its Largest and Best Model for Chat, Rolls Out Research Preview for Pro Users, Coming to Other Subscribers Next Week.

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Now Available on Perplexity

GPT-4.5 is now live on Perplexity! Available to all Pro users for up to 10 questions daily — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 1, 2025

