OPPO has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated OPPO Reno 13 series in India on January 9. The Reno 13 series will include two models, which are OPPO Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The smartphones are expected to come with advanced AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, which might be helpful for removing unwanted objects from photos with precision, AI Clear Face for enhanced portrait details, and AI Motion for creating live photos from static images. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro is anticipated to come with its triple-camera setup, which may feature a 50MP main camera. iPhone SE4 Launch May Take Place in Q1, 2025, Likely To Rename As iPhone 16e; Check Expected Price, Specifications, Features.

OPPO Reno 13 Series To Launch on January 9, 2025 in India

Every moment has a story. Live in the moment as we unveil the launch of #OPPOReno13Series on 9th January 2025.#OPPOAIPhone #LiveInTheMoment Know more: https://t.co/CQ6etIk4u5 pic.twitter.com/jfceSpDpky — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 3, 2025

